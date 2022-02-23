The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 351,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,193 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $11,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the third quarter worth approximately $9,701,000. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $8,299,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 243.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 226,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 160,399 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,809,000 after purchasing an additional 95,180 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the second quarter valued at about $3,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group stock opened at $29.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $923.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.68. The RMR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $47.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.83.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $181.57 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.04%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley lowered their price target on The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

