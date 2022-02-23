The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stake Trimmed by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Trade Desk were worth $21,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Trade Desk by 1,030.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,431,936 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 877.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,577,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,958 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 806.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Trade Desk by 569.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,756,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,290 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTD opened at $74.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.30. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $114.09. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTD. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens upgraded Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.06.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $912,008.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $713,323.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,719 shares of company stock worth $3,157,075. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

