Theratechnologies (THTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of Theratechnologies stock opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.88 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.55. Theratechnologies has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,777 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 77,441 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in addressing medical needs of patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The firm offers its product under the brand name of EGRIFTA, which approved therapy for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy.

