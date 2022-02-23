Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 304,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,659 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $19,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NULG opened at $56.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.27. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04.

