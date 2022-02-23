Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,539,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,663 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $22,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 67.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.01.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

