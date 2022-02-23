Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $18.12 Million Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,308 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $18,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 23,675 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 175.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 18,112 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,568,000 after buying an additional 26,580 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after buying an additional 32,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,095,263.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.60 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.80.

Shares of THG opened at $139.53 on Wednesday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $144.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.28 and its 200-day moving average is $133.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.32%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.