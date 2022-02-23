Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $19.07 Million Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,181 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Saia were worth $19,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Saia during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Saia by 21.9% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Saia by 59.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Saia by 1,450.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Saia during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $257.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.02 and a 1-year high of $365.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $292.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.16.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.04 million. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SAIA shares. Bank of America raised Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $352.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Saia in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.00.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total transaction of $4,346,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,524 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,116. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

