Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $23.35 Million Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,939 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $23,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 207.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $427.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $539.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $598.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.69 and a twelve month high of $725.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EPAM shares. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $840.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $824.00 to $776.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $672.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $662.00.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 6,759 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.00, for a total value of $4,785,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $34,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,975 shares of company stock worth $44,098,432 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

