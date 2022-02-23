Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,010 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in TIM were worth $6,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TIM by 57.7% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 114,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in TIM in the second quarter valued at about $2,232,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in TIM by 8.6% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 305,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TIM by 85.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in TIM by 4.0% in the third quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 630,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 24,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Get TIM alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded TIM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TIM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded TIM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TIM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

TIMB opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average of $11.54. Tim S.A. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.06.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2035 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from TIM’s previous — dividend of $0.14. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is 35.80%.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB).

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.