Tivity Health (TVTY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Tivity Health has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $29.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.31.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 8.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,829,000 after purchasing an additional 33,602 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tivity Health by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Tivity Health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 145,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TVTY. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tivity Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.