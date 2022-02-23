Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $52.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $49.79 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TOL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp lowered Toll Brothers from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

In other Toll Brothers news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.91, for a total value of $36,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $722,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,285 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 333.2% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

