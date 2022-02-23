TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.60

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.59 ($0.01). TomCo Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.61 ($0.01), with a volume of 11,507,429 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 10.47. The stock has a market cap of £10.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.60.
About TomCo Energy (LON:TOM)
Further Reading
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for TomCo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TomCo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.