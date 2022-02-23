Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 185 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cintas by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,318,000 after acquiring an additional 61,719 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,635,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $370.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $321.39 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $402.16 and a 200 day moving average of $409.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

CTAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.78.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.