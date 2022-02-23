Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $122.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $89.83 and a 1-year high of $135.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.51.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 41.22%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

