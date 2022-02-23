Toroso Investments LLC Buys 673 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 32.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 426.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter worth $62,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $176.07 on Wednesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.95 and a 1 year high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.26.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.37. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.79%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.37.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

