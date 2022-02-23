Toroso Investments LLC Grows Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 67.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,289,853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543,526 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 237.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,056,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,891,000 after buying an additional 743,575 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at about $61,779,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Republic Services by 625.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 602,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,327,000 after buying an additional 519,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Republic Services by 386.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 487,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,299,000 after buying an additional 387,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $117.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.62 and a 52-week high of $145.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.29 and its 200-day moving average is $128.58.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

Several analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.89.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 362,747 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.17 per share, for a total transaction of $42,503,065.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

