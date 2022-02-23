Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 834 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in CoStar Group by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 360,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,022,000 after buying an additional 116,621 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $495,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 471.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.86.

CSGP stock opened at $62.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $62.69 and a one year high of $101.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.55 and a 200-day moving average of $80.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 105.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $506.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

