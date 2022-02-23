TownSquare Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 46,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EBR opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.54. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

