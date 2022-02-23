TownSquare Capital LLC Buys 438 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 27.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 146,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,027,000 after acquiring an additional 14,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 304.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 95,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,657,000 after acquiring an additional 71,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

NYSE EXR opened at $185.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.91 and a 1-year high of $228.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.11%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.07.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.