TownSquare Capital LLC Increases Position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PACK. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ranpak in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ranpak during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ranpak by 100.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ranpak in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Ranpak by 33.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kurt Zumwalt sold 6,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $235,122.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PACK opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average of $32.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $42.97.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages, Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads, and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects, Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

