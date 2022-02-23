TownSquare Capital LLC Makes New Investment in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,902 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth about $26,000. TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 50.0% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth about $172,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth about $203,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $140.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -66.38 and a beta of 1.36. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

