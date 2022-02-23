TownSquare Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 9,390 e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,063,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,184,000 after buying an additional 904,144 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,847,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,727,000 after purchasing an additional 394,192 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,849,000 after purchasing an additional 384,942 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,534,000 after purchasing an additional 373,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,736,000 after purchasing an additional 177,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ELF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

In other news, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $437,923.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,775 shares of company stock valued at $924,744. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ELF opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.03 and a beta of 2.02. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.12.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.