TownSquare Capital LLC Raises Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,096 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 49.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 247,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,317,000 after purchasing an additional 20,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $140.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.30. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.38%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CFR shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $919,717.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

