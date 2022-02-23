Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Matson (NYSE:MATX)

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,764 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 318% compared to the typical volume of 662 call options.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 429 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $34,851.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $85,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,250 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Matson by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Matson by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,949 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 33,609 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Matson by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Matson by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MATX opened at $102.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.30 and its 200 day moving average is $85.19. Matson has a 12-month low of $59.65 and a 12-month high of $103.08.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.90 by $0.49. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Matson will post 18.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.46%.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

