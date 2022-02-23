Traders Buy Large Volume of TETRA Technologies Call Options (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 6,704 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,621% compared to the typical daily volume of 142 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 157.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

Shares of TTI opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.82 million, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.48. TETRA Technologies has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $4.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.