Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:TNL traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,845. Travel + Leisure has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $68.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 157,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,405,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,662,000 after buying an additional 57,442 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 266,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,728,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 364,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,132,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

