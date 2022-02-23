Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays downgraded Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.93.

TRV stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.57. 4,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,432. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $144.44 and a 1-year high of $174.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total transaction of $11,340,005.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $348,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,865 shares of company stock valued at $27,663,184. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

