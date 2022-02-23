Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.20% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays downgraded Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.93.
TRV stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.57. 4,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,432. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $144.44 and a 1-year high of $174.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total transaction of $11,340,005.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $348,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,865 shares of company stock valued at $27,663,184. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Travelers Companies
The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.
