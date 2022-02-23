Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 23,878 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 442,913 shares.The stock last traded at $15.22 and had previously closed at $14.84.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TCN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.75 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.75 target price for the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tricon Residential has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.88.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.57%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,897,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $783,000. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $1,152,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $2,634,000.

About Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

