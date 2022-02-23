Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Trimble were worth $50,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Trimble by 4.8% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 5.5% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,909,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $157,071,000 after buying an additional 98,847 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 12.1% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,094,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,309,000 after acquiring an additional 226,796 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter worth about $3,877,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble stock opened at $67.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.92. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.