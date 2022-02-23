TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) & AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Critical Comparison

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) and TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AppLovin and TripAdvisor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppLovin 0 1 13 0 2.93 TripAdvisor 3 4 5 0 2.17

AppLovin currently has a consensus target price of $104.54, indicating a potential upside of 82.35%. TripAdvisor has a consensus target price of $39.38, indicating a potential upside of 45.22%. Given AppLovin’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AppLovin is more favorable than TripAdvisor.

Profitability

This table compares AppLovin and TripAdvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppLovin 1.23% 2.93% 0.87% TripAdvisor -24.71% -23.31% -8.49%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.4% of AppLovin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of TripAdvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of AppLovin shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of TripAdvisor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AppLovin and TripAdvisor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppLovin $2.79 billion 7.68 -$125.19 million $0.07 819.12 TripAdvisor $604.00 million 6.20 -$289.00 million ($1.41) -19.23

AppLovin has higher revenue and earnings than TripAdvisor. TripAdvisor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AppLovin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AppLovin beats TripAdvisor on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory. Its business clients include various advertisers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc. is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites. The Experiences and Dining segment provides information and services that allow consumers to research and book activities and attractions in popular travel destinations both through Viator, website and mobile apps. The company was founded by Nicholas Shanny and Stephen Kaufer in February 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

