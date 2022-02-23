TrueFi (TRU) Price Hits $0.19

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 23rd. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000479 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $102.11 million and $8.57 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About TrueFi

TrueFi (TRU) is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

