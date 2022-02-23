Truist Financial Comments on KnowBe4, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KNBE)

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of KnowBe4 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial analyst J. Fishbein forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for KnowBe4’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

KNBE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KnowBe4 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

KNBE opened at $19.21 on Monday. KnowBe4 has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion and a PE ratio of -174.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average is $23.31.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. KnowBe4 had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Freemont Management S.A. raised its position in KnowBe4 by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in KnowBe4 by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in KnowBe4 in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $294,552.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,136 shares of company stock valued at $586,707.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.