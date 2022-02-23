Truist Financial Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of AppLovin in a report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. Truist Financial also issued estimates for AppLovin’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.38 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on APP. BTIG Research dropped their price target on AppLovin from $128.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AppLovin from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AppLovin from $112.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AppLovin from $128.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

AppLovin stock opened at $57.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.07 and its 200 day moving average is $81.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 819.12. AppLovin has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $116.09.

In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 20,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $1,610,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 8,410,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $677,089,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,620,000 shares of company stock worth $693,996,200. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $1,882,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $195,005,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $28,066,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $762,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $3,715,000. 39.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

