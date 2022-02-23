Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 35,352 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 35,352 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,791,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,732,000 after acquiring an additional 248,209 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,893,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,214,000 after acquiring an additional 101,007 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,421,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,107,000 after acquiring an additional 400,207 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,106,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,039,000 after acquiring an additional 73,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.83. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $54.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.85.
About FibroGen
FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.
