Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $725,000 in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 131,032.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 281,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after buying an additional 281,720 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 20,454 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

PAHC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ PAHC opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $835.60 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.55. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $31.00.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

