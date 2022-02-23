Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Reduces Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,253 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in PROG were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in PROG by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in PROG by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in PROG by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens downgraded shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PROG has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.80.

Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $35.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.84. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.13 and a 1 year high of $56.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.18.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

