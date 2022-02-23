Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 5,854 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,854 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELY. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 2,857.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.55 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ELY stock opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.41.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $711.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.02 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Compass Point raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Callaway Golf in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Callaway Golf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.82.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

