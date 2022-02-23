Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Trims Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,738 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 40.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

SMCI stock opened at $39.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $1,255,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 9,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $374,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SMCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

