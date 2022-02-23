Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Tuniu stock opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. Tuniu has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32. The company has a market cap of $145.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.38.

Get Tuniu alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOUR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 9.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 385,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 34,728 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tuniu by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,151,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after buying an additional 28,338 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the fourth quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 679,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 196,523 shares during the period. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio consists of organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.