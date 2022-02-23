Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.27 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Tupperware Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.600-$3.200 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.60-3.20 EPS.
NYSE:TUP traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.11. 58,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,935. The company has a market cap of $787.46 million, a PE ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 2.83. Tupperware Brands has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $33.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.07.
A number of analysts have issued reports on TUP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.
Tupperware Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.
