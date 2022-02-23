Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.27 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Tupperware Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.600-$3.200 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.60-3.20 EPS.

NYSE:TUP traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.11. 58,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,935. The company has a market cap of $787.46 million, a PE ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 2.83. Tupperware Brands has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $33.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.07.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TUP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

