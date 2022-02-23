Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Announces Earnings Results

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24, Yahoo Finance reports. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $105.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Turning Point Brands stock opened at $31.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $603.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.40. Turning Point Brands has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $54.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 35.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 414.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the third quarter valued at $303,000. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPB. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Turning Point Brands from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

