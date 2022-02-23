Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $7.20 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $9.20. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of TUYA stock opened at $5.30 on Monday. Tuya has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $27.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a current ratio of 10.66.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $85.58 million during the quarter. Tuya had a negative net margin of 49.97% and a negative return on equity of 16.80%. Analysts predict that Tuya will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tuya by 14.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Tuya by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Tuya by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tuya by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Tuya during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

