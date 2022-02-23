Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 14.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 890,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,253,000 after acquiring an additional 114,379 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 35.2% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 563,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,723,000 after purchasing an additional 146,638 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Twilio by 32.5% during the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 52,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,759,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares in the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC grew its position in Twilio by 323.7% during the third quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 66,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,089,000 after buying an additional 50,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 34.0% in the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 35,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,326,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total value of $134,229.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $614,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,965 shares of company stock valued at $11,562,381. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $161.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.51. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 1.26. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.35 and a 52-week high of $418.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Twilio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays upgraded Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.46.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

