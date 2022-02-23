Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.260-$-0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $855 million-$865 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $802.91 million.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Twilio from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $374.46.

Get Twilio alerts:

NYSE TWLO traded down $2.12 on Wednesday, reaching $159.11. 14,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,265,645. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio has a one year low of $154.35 and a one year high of $418.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.88, for a total transaction of $255,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total transaction of $134,229.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,965 shares of company stock worth $11,562,381. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,253,000 after acquiring an additional 152,151 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.