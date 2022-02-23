Twinbeech Capital LP Buys New Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 85.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 25.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

TXG opened at $78.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.68. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.87 and a 52 week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $143.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.97, for a total value of $2,189,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $6,169,901.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,332 shares of company stock worth $27,348,101. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TXG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.17.

10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

