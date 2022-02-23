Twinbeech Capital LP Buys Shares of 12,031 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 26.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,597,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,828,000 after buying an additional 971,638 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 213.2% during the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 1,200,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,634,000 after purchasing an additional 817,086 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at about $42,278,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 78.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,106,000 after purchasing an additional 494,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at about $8,558,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of PMT opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.13. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 26.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.17%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

PMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.09.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.