Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New $338,000 Investment in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 13.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,047,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,357 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,794,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,168,000 after acquiring an additional 26,839 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 889.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 950,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,108,000 after acquiring an additional 854,605 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 40.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,246,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,045,000 after purchasing an additional 355,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.36. Mattel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $25.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 16.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Mattel news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $220,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,268,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MAT shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. MKM Partners raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

