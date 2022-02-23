Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New $395,000 Investment in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.70.

NYSE AVY opened at $178.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $168.47 and a one year high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.34 and its 200-day moving average is $211.31.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

