Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases New Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,858 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,511,000 after buying an additional 22,689 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 243,230 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,500,000 after buying an additional 85,661 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education stock opened at $51.67 on Wednesday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.06 and a twelve month high of $95.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53.

In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,120,405.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 5,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $320,534.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STRA shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

