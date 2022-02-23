Twinbeech Capital LP Takes Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in 3M by 77.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

NYSE MMM opened at $146.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $83.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.74. 3M has a 1-year low of $145.88 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.89%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

